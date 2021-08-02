Reinsurance Group of America Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETReinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.96 (+44.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.71B (+2.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RGA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.