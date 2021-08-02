Unum Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETUnum Group (UNM)UNMBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Unum (NYSE:UNM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.12 (-8.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.96B (-2.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UNM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- Analyst expect Book value per share estimate $52.63.
- The company's stock rose +1.93% on May 6, the day after it reported its Q1 earnings after-market close on May 5.