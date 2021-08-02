Unum Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

Aug. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETUnum Group (UNM)UNMBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Unum (NYSE:UNM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.12 (-8.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.96B (-2.0% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, UNM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
  • Analyst expect Book value per share estimate $52.63.
  • The company's stock rose +1.93% on May 6, the day after it reported its Q1 earnings after-market close on May 5.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.