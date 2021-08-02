Assurant Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETAssurant, Inc. (AIZ)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.50 (-9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.4B (-2.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AIZ has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.