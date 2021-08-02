American Financial Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETAmerican Financial Group, Inc. (AFG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- American Financial (NYSE:AFG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.65 (+57.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.28B (+8.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AFG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.