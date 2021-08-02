NMI Holdings Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETNMI Holdings, Inc. (NMIH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (+60.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $120.27M (+11.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NMIH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.