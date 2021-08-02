Phillips 66 Partners Q2 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021 12:54 PM ETPhillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.88 (-16.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $394.73M (-8.2% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects adjusted Ebitda estimate of $324.1M.
- Over the last 1 year, PSXP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- PSXP's shares dropped 4.05% in reaction to the company's first-quarter results on Apr.30.
- For the year to date the company's shares have gained 38.3% in value year to date.