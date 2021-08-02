Will Phillips 66 turn around losses in Q2?
Aug. 02, 2021 Phillips 66 By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 vs -$0.74 in Q220 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $21.05B (+88.2% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect cash flow from operations of $1.22B.
- Over the last 2 years, PSX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
- The company's stocks were -0.26% on April 30, when it reported its Q1 results. Q121 losses totaled $654M, or $1.49/share, compared with a loss of $539M, or $1.23/share, in the prior quarter. This marked PSX's fifth straight quarterly net loss.
- Last week, PSX was among the top energy stock gainers as the sector continued to bounce back after falling to its lowest level since April earlier in the month. The energy sector also took a strong lead among the S&P's 11 industry groups in the month, supported by a two-day rebound in crude oil prices that continued even after the latest U.S. inventory report showed an unexpected build.
- However, PSX may face some pressure after its joint venture, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, failed to report at least 18 toxic chemicals that the company imported into the United States. The Center for Environmental Health, a non-profit watchdog group, discovered the oversight and intends to sue Chevron for it.