Sage Therapeutics Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021 1:33 PM ETSage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE)By: SA News Team
- Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.69 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.01M (+84.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SAGE has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.
- Sage Therapeutics had posted mixed first-quarter results, and gave an update on the company's cash position, on May 4.
- Last month, Seeking Alpha contributor Bret Jensen Opined that Sage is "showing upside, but there are plenty of unknowns".
- In June, Citi downgraded the stock to neutral from buy noting the questions around the durability of its experimental depression therapy zuranolone’s effect.
- The company's shares have fallen nearly 50% year to date.