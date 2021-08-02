Arconic Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021 12:52 PM ETArconic Corporation (ARNC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (+450.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.82B (+52.9% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects Adj. EBITDA of $175.3M.
- Over the last 1 year, ARNC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.