Xylem Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021 1:01 PM ETXylem Inc. (XYL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Xylem (NYSE:XYL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (+57.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.32B (+13.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, XYL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.