Sunoco LP Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021 1:01 PM ETSunoco LP (SUN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 (-48.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.03B (+93.8% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects adjusted Ebitda estimate of $184.6M.
- Over the last 1 year, SUN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The stock dropped -1.94% following Q1 earnings release on May.06.
- The company has seen its share price rise by nearly 49.9% over the past 12 months. For the year to date the company's shares have gained more than 32.1% in value year to date.
- Sunoco's stock performance has trailed its peers over the past year and year to date, Double Dividend Stocks writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
- Recent news, Sunoco buys eight terminal locations from NuStar in $250M deal