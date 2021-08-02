Lattice Semiconductor Q2 Earnings Preview

  • Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 ($0.08 in last years quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $120.23M (+19.5% Y/Y).
  • Expected Adjusted gross margin of 62%.
  • Over the last 2 years, LSCC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Lattice Semiconductor shares had moved up following Q1 beats, upside sales forecast.
  • The SA Quant rating on LSCC is Neutral, while the average SA Author's rating is Bullish.
  • "Lattice Semiconductor Corporation appears (as seen by the market-making community) to be the currently best bet semiconductor stock for near-term capital gain among many leading competitors", writes Peter F. Way, CFA in a recent article.
