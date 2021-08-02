Discovery A Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021 1:08 PM ETDiscovery, Inc. (DISCA), DISCBBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Discovery A (NASDAQ:DISCA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (+7.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.98B (+17.3% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect adjusted OIBDA of $1.07B, advertising revenue of $1.58B.
- Over the last 2 years, DISCA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- Any potential deal between Comcast and ViacomCBS is on hold as insiders watch regulatory treatment of the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery, Forbes reports.