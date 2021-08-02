Plains All American Pipeline Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021 1:09 PM ETPlains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ:PAA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (-12.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.73B (+108.4% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects adjusted Ebitda estimate $495.4M
- Over the last 2 years, PAA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- The stock have remained relatively flat at 0.33% following Q1 earnings release on May.04.
- The company has seen its share price rise by nearly 29.8% over the past 12 months. For the year to date the company's shares have gained more than 21.5% in value year to date.
- The SA Quant rating on PAA is Neutral, while the Wall St. average rating is Bullish.
- Plains' string of distribution cuts likely has ended, but caution is warranted since earnings and cash flow are expected to be down again in 2021, Daniel Thurecht writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
- Recently, Plains All American, Oryx Midstream to form Permian Basin JV