Prudential Financial Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021
- Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.09 (+67.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $13.71B.
- Yahoo Finance cites Zacks Investment Research, "Higher assets under management, higher net investment spread, and lower expenses are likely to have aided Q2 performance."
- The company estimates net investment income to be reduced by $10M indicating the difference between new money rates and disposition yields of investment portfolio.
- Over the last 2 years, PRU has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.