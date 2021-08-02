Prudential Financial Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

Aug. 02, 2021 1:29 PM ETPrudential Financial, Inc. (PRU)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor12 Comments
  • Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.09 (+67.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $13.71B.
  • Yahoo Finance cites Zacks Investment Research, "Higher assets under management, higher net investment spread, and lower expenses are likely to have aided Q2 performance."
  • The company estimates net investment income to be reduced by $10M indicating the difference between new money rates and disposition yields of investment portfolio.
  • Over the last 2 years, PRU has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.