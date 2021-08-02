Fidelity National Financial Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETFidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)FNFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.42 (+30.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.93B (+21.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FNF has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.