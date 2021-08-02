Immunovant tumbles as Credit Suisse downgrades on lower M&A expectations

Aug. 02, 2021 1:37 PM ETImmunovant, Inc. (IMVT)IMVTBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Buy or sell dices, investing and trading concept.
lcs813/iStock via Getty Images

  • Immunovant (IMVT -23.6%) has extended the pre-market losses after Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral, citing lower near-term M&A expectations due to $200M strategic investment received from the majority shareholder Roivant Sciences.
  • “Roivant’s decision to pursue a smaller equity investment likely removes the near-term possibility of a full acquisition,” the analyst Tiago Fauth wrote, arguing that the firm’s previous position on the near-term upside for shares relied on the M&A prospects.
  • Fauth also notes the lack of catalysts within the next 12 months and persisting clinical/ regulatory uncertainties faced by the company for IMVT-1401 as reasons for the downgrade. The price target lowered to $7 from $12 implies a premium of ~27.5% to the last close.
  • In February, Immunovant paused the dosing of ongoing clinical trials for IMVT-1401, citing elevated total cholesterol and LDL levels following the treatment in a mid-stage trial for Thyroid Eye Disease.
