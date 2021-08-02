DXC stock rallies ahead of earnings report
Aug. 02, 2021 1:42 PM ETDXC Technology Company (DXC)DXCBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) shares rose over 9.2% today, the highest level in two years, as the company prepares to report earnings on August 4.
- Analysts expect DXC to report $4.1B in revenue with earnings of $0.75 per share. DXC had guided for a profit of $0.72 to $0.76.
- Investors will watch the full-year guidance, which missed revenue estimates but beat on profit when DXC provided the forecast last quarter. DXC expected $16.6 billion to $16.8 billion in sales and $3.45 to $3.65 earnings per share.
- DXC shares are up 55% year-to-date and nearly 22% in the past quarter.
- In June, DXC shares dipped after the company provided its targets for fiscal years 2022 and 2024.