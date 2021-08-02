MarketWise stock gains 8.5% as analysts start to cover the financial info firm

Aug. 02, 2021

Risk and reward balance ChristianChan/iStock via Getty Images

  • Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler initiates coverage of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) with a Neutral rating as the financial content provider, primarily for self-directed investors, boasts "incredibly attractive" current financials.
  • MarketWise stock jumps 9.1% in early afternoon trading. Note that last week Greenhaven Road Capital added the newly public MarketWise to its portfolio. On Sunday, JMP Securities issued an Outperform rating on the stock with a $17 price target.
  • But one question is how much the company's current attractive financials are being helped by "unsustainably attractive environment," Meuler writes in a note.
  • The multi-brand platform of subscription-based editor-generated financial content and other information/tools has ~1M paid subscribers with $825 average revenue per user and ~11M "free subscribers"/registered platform members.
  • Its recent strong results "appears driven by combination of business transformation, good execution, and favorable environment," he said.
  • Sees "considerable upside" to his $16 price target "if targeted growth (30-40%) and margins (28-33%) [are] sustainably achieved, although we are skeptical in long-term sustainability" of its financials due to concerns about environmental factors.
  • On July 22, MarketWise stock jumped as much as 21% in its first session as a publicly traded company, after combining with a SPAC, Ascendant Digital Acquisition.
