Gartner Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021 2:11 PM ETGartner, Inc. (IT)By: SA News Team
- Gartner (NYSE:IT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.73 (+44.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.12B (+15.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.