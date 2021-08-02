Can Occidental Petroleum deliver strong Q2 earnings?
Aug. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETOccidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)OXYBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor19 Comments
- Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 vs -$1.76 in Q220 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.85B (+99.7% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect capital expenditure of $793.6M.
- Over the last 2 years, OXY has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The company's stock were down -2.77% on May 10, when it reported its Q1 results.
- The oil and gas firm generated free cash flow of $1.6B in Q121, its highest quarterly free cash flow since 2011. Net loss, after preferred stock dividends, narrowed to $346M, or $0.36/share, from $2.23B in the year-earlier quarter.
- An SA contributor noted that OXY's stock may soar if management can demonstrate superior earnings power, with an industry recovery and boost in cash flow from operating activities working in its favor. Another SA contributor was also very bullish about the stock, noting that shares have more than doubled the performance of the S&P 500 Index over roughly a year.