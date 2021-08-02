Devon Energy Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021 2:25 PM ETDevon Energy Corporation (DVN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (vs. -$0.18 Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.99B (+405.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DVN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- The stock have remained gained 7.6% following Q1 earnings release on May.04.
- The company has seen its share price rise by nearly 149.9% over the past 12 months. For the year to date the company's shares have gained more than 63.4% in value year to date.
- The SA Quant rating on DVN is Neutral, while the Wall St. average rating is Very Bullish.
- Industry news: Energy easy sector winner even as crude oil prices close mixed; Crude oil, energy stocks jump as Cushing inventories drop to 18-month low.
- Recently, Devon, Conoco weighing bids for Shell's Permian assets - Bloomberg
- Recent bullish article by SA contributor Leo Nelissen, Devon Energy's Dividend Potential Is Jaw-Dropping.