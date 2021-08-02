Poshmark plans to enter India in latest growth push

  • Poshmark (POSH -4.9%) says it plans to expand into India and tap into one of the fastest-growing e-commerce markets in the world.
  • The company expects consumers in India will be able to join Poshmark's community of users in the U.S., Canada and Australia by the end of this quarter.
  • "The Indian market has over 622M active internet users and a rapidly growing base of sustainability- and value-conscious consumers, particularly Gen Z and Millennials," notes Poshmark on the addressable market.
  • Poshmark CEO Manish Chandra says the platform is at a gross merchandise value level of $1.4B even after meeting initial skepticism within the industry.
  • The announcement was not totally unexpected as Poshmark execs have been talking global expansion for a while. Read more about the push into India.
  • Volatility on Poshmark is high with the retailer having one of the highest percentage of short interest as total float in the online retail sector.
