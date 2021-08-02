Dun & Bradstreet Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021 2:35 PM ETDun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB)By: SA News Team
- Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (+136.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $513.61M (+22.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, DNB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.