SolarWinds Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021 2:38 PM ETSolarWinds Corporation (SWI)By: SA News Team
- SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (+72.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $258.21M (+5.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SWI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.