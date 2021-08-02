TTEC Holdings Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021 2:50 PM ETTTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC)By: SA News Team
- TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (+29.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $532.88M (+17.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TTEC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.