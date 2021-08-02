Caesars Entertainment Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETCaesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.28 (+77.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.41B (vs. 2Q20: $126.47M revenue).
- Over the last 1 year, CZR has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward.