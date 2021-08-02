Avis Budget Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021 3:00 PM ETAvis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.27 (+122.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.85B (+143.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CAR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.