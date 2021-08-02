Mercury Systems Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021 3:00 PM ETMercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY)By: SA News Team
- Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (-5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $243.42M (+12.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MRCY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.