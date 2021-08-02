ManTech Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021
- ManTech (NASDAQ:MANT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.87 (+3.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $664.43M (+5.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MANT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.