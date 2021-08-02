Eli Lilly Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.89 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.59B (+19.8% Y/Y).
  • Analysts estimate Trulicity revenue of $1.55B; Humalog revenue estimate of $600.4M; Alimta revenue estimate of $569.5M; Taltz revenue estimate of $488.4M; Jardiance revenue estimate of $341.9M; Bamlanivimab revenue estimate of $319.9M.
  • Analysts estimate gross margin of 79.3%.
  • Over the last 2 years, LLY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.
  • In June 2021, Lilly reported that the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for donanemab, its experimental antibody therapy for Alzheimer's disease.
  • Mizuho analyst Vamil Divan predicts potential commercialization of donanemab in 2024 and expects LLY stock to reach $269 pending sooner commercial rollout.
  • Recently, Eli Lilly, Kumquat inked immuno-oncology deal worth more than $2B.
  • In May, Seeking Alpha contributor Bashar Issa listed out things to consider before buying Eli Lilly shares, and highlighted that the company derives a significant portion of its revenue from a handful of drugs, increasing the risks of patent loss and competing therapies.
  • Eli Lilly shares fell over 4% in reaction to Q1 results that missed Wall Street estimates, and updated certain elements of its FY financial guidance, on April 27.
  • The company's shares have gained more than 44% year to date.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.