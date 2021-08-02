Eli Lilly Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021 3:14 PM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)By: SA News Team
- Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.89 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.59B (+19.8% Y/Y).
- Analysts estimate Trulicity revenue of $1.55B; Humalog revenue estimate of $600.4M; Alimta revenue estimate of $569.5M; Taltz revenue estimate of $488.4M; Jardiance revenue estimate of $341.9M; Bamlanivimab revenue estimate of $319.9M.
- Analysts estimate gross margin of 79.3%.
- Over the last 2 years, LLY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.
- In June 2021, Lilly reported that the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for donanemab, its experimental antibody therapy for Alzheimer's disease.
- Mizuho analyst Vamil Divan predicts potential commercialization of donanemab in 2024 and expects LLY stock to reach $269 pending sooner commercial rollout.
- Recently, Eli Lilly, Kumquat inked immuno-oncology deal worth more than $2B.
- In May, Seeking Alpha contributor Bashar Issa listed out things to consider before buying Eli Lilly shares, and highlighted that the company derives a significant portion of its revenue from a handful of drugs, increasing the risks of patent loss and competing therapies.
- Eli Lilly shares fell over 4% in reaction to Q1 results that missed Wall Street estimates, and updated certain elements of its FY financial guidance, on April 27.
- The company's shares have gained more than 44% year to date.