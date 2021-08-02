Tata Motors' passenger vehicles sales drive growth of July's domestic deliveries
Aug. 02, 2021 3:22 PM ETTata Motors Limited (TTM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Tata Motors (TTM +1.3%) reports July domestic sales of 51,981 units (+92% Y/Y) with sweeping growth in passenger vehicles sales.
- Segment break-up: Commercial Vehicles, 21,796 units (+11% M/M) (+81% Y/Y) ; and Passenger Vehicles, 30,185 units (+25% M/M) (+101% Y/Y).
- The number shows a sequential improvement of 19% from total domestic sales of 43,704 in June 2021.
- Total domestic & international market sales stood at 54,119 vehicles, compared to 27,711 units during July 2020.
- In the results announced last week, Tata Motors beat market consensus with revenue of ₹664.1B (+107.7% Y/Y) in FQ1 2021.