Tata Motors' passenger vehicles sales drive growth of July's domestic deliveries

Aug. 02, 2021 3:22 PM ETTata Motors Limited (TTM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Tata Motors (TTM +1.3%) reports July domestic sales of 51,981 units (+92% Y/Y) with sweeping growth in passenger vehicles sales.
  • Segment break-up: Commercial Vehicles, 21,796 units (+11% M/M) (+81% Y/Y) ; and Passenger Vehicles, 30,185 units (+25% M/M) (+101% Y/Y).
  • The number shows a sequential improvement of 19% from total domestic sales of 43,704 in June 2021.
  • Total domestic & international market sales stood at 54,119 vehicles, compared to 27,711 units during July 2020.
  • In the results announced last week, Tata Motors beat market consensus with revenue of ₹664.1B (+107.7% Y/Y) in FQ1 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.