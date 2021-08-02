Will Lyft Q2 Earnings be driven by greater demand?

  • Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.25 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $700.14M (+106.3% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss estimate $40.3M.
  • Active riders estimate 15.4M
  • Revenue per active rider estimate $45.31
  • Cash and cash equivalents estimate $393.2M
  • Over the last 1 year, LYFT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 6 downward.
  • Q1 results had topped sales and rider estimates.
  • A quick look at price performance against peers over the last few months.

