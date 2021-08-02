Will Lyft Q2 Earnings be driven by greater demand?
Aug. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETLyft, Inc. (LYFT)LYFTBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.25 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $700.14M (+106.3% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA loss estimate $40.3M.
- Active riders estimate 15.4M
- Revenue per active rider estimate $45.31
- Cash and cash equivalents estimate $393.2M
- Over the last 1 year, LYFT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 6 downward.
- Q1 results had topped sales and rider estimates.
