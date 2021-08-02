China’s Full Truck Alliance stock rallies some 25% after hitting post-IPO low last week (update)
Aug. 02, 2021 3:56 PM ETFull Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)YMM, BZ, DIDIBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- Troubled Chinese trucking platform Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) bounced more than 25% intraday Monday, rebounding from Friday’s post-IPO record-low close amid signals that Beijing could adopt new stimulus for the Chinese economy.
- YMM rose to as high as $11.93 Monday on the New York Stock Exchange, rising 25.9% from Friday’s $9.47 finish. Friday’s close represented Full Truck Alliance’s lowest close since the company went public in late June.
- Full Truck Alliance pulled back some later Monday, but nonetheless ended the session at $11.70, ahead 23.6% for the session.
- YMM and fellow Chinese platform stocks DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) and Kanzhun Ltd. (NASDAQ:BZ) all staged what seemed like successful U.S. initial public offerings in recent weeks.
- Full Truck Alliance is a popular platform for matching Chinese business shippers with truckers, while ride-hailing firm DIDI is called the “Uber of China” and BZ runs a well-received job-recruiting app.
- However, all three firms’ U.S. stocks plunged after Beijing regulators slammed the companies for such alleged wrongdoings as failing to adequately protect consumer data.
- Some market watchers believe China cracked down less due to such reasons and more to discourage the country’s hot tech companies from listing in New York instead of Shenzhen or Hong Kong.
- YMM’s $9.47 close on Friday represented a 56% drop from the $21.50 intraday high that the stock posted on its first post-IPO trading session in June.
- That said, Full Truck Alliance’s shares partly rebounded Monday, apparently on reports that the Chinese Politburo and People’s Bank of China could boost fiscal stimulus, cut banks’ reserve requirements and take other measures to support the Asian nation’s economy. Such stimulus could boost demand for trucking, which would presumably help YMM.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones recently did a deep dive into the stock here.