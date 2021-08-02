SI-BONE EPS misses by $0.02, beats on revenue

Aug. 02, 2021 4:15 PM ETSI-BONE, Inc. (SIBN)SIBNBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.42 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $22.19M (+57.9% Y/Y) beats by $0.46M.
  • Cash and marketable securities were $176.6 million and long-term borrowings were $39.6 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • 2021 Guidance: The Company continues to take a measured approach given the early stages of the COVID-19 recovery, and maintains the full year 2021 total revenue guidance to be approximately $92 million to $94 million, representing growth of 25% to 28% compared to full year 2020. Given the gross margin trends in the first and second quarter of 2021, the Company is updating the gross margin guidance to between 87% to 89% for full year 2021.
  • Press Release
