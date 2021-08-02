TxDOT selects Fluor/Austin Bridge & Road JV for Interstate 35E project Phase 2
Aug. 02, 2021 4:21 PM ETFluor Corporation (FLR)FLRBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has selected the Fluor (NYSE:FLR)/Austin Bridge & Road joint venture to design, construct and maintain Phase 2 of the Interstate 35E (I-35E) expansion project in Dallas.
- Work on the project is scheduled to begin in late 2021 with substantial completion expected in late 2025.
- The 6.3-mile design-build project includes full reconstruction and expansion of six existing general purpose lanes to eight general purpose lanes with new auxiliary lanes at entrance and exit ramps, and the reconstruction of frontage roads along the corridor. The project also reconstructs the two existing, grandfathered reversible tolled managed lanes.
- Fluor will book its share of the ~$640M contract value in Q321.