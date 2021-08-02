Realty Income FFO beats by $0.01, beats on revenue
- Realty Income (NYSE:O): Q2 FFO of $0.88 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $464.2M (+12.0% Y/Y) beats by $33.27M.
- "Our second quarter results and guidance updates demonstrate our track record of consistently executing on the strategic goals we set for our business," said Sumit Roy, Realty Income's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our international pipeline continues to exceed expectations as the U.K. accounted for over 50% of our total $1.1 billion of second quarter acquisitions.
- We are updating several key guidance metrics as a result of our achievements during the second quarter, which include increasing theater rent collections, and added depth of our global pipeline. This update includes raising our 2021 AFFO per share guidance to $3.53 to $3.59 ($3.39 in FY20) and increasing our 2021 acquisitions volume guidance to approximately $4.5 billion."
