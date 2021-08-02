Varonis EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue

Aug. 02, 2021 4:22 PM ETVaronis Systems, Inc. (VRNS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Varonis (NASDAQ:VRNS): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.01 beats by $0.02; GAAP EPS of -$0.31 misses by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $88.42M (+32.8% Y/Y) beats by $4.68M.
  • Q3 2021 Guidance:
  • Revenues of $96.0 million to $98.0 million, or year-over-year growth of 25% to 28% vs. consensus of $83.74 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $3.5 million to $4.5 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share in the range of $0.01 to $0.02 vs. consensus of $-0.03
  • FY 2021 Guidance:
  • Revenues of $375.0 million to $379.0 million, or year-over-year growth of 28% to 29% vs. consensus of $370.47 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $10.0 million to $13.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share in the range of $0.03 to $0.05 vs. consensus of $0.02.
  • Shares -1.7%.
  • Press Release
