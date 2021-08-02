Comcast and NBCUniversal Media announces debt exchange offers

Aug. 02, 2021 4:25 PM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) commenced a private offer to exchange ten series of notes issued by Comcast and NBCUniversal for a combination of cash and a new series of Comcast's senior notes to be due Nov. 1, 2051.
  • Both the companies also announced the commencement of a private offer to exchange six series of notes issued by Comcast and NBCUniversal for a combination of cash and a new series of Comcast's senior notes to be due Nov. 1, 2056.
  • Also, the company commenced a private offer to exchange three series of notes issued by Comcast for a combination of cash and a new series of Comcast's senior notes to be due Nov. 1, 2063.
