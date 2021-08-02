Mosaic EPS beats by $0.18, misses on revenue

  • Mosaic (NYSE:MOS): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.17 beats by $0.18; GAAP EPS of $1.14 beats by $0.20.
  • Revenue of $2.8B (+37.3% Y/Y) misses by $30M.
  • The company generated $1B in cash flow from operations during the quarter.
  • “Mosaic's results for the second quarter of 2021 highlight the benefits of our transformation efforts in a strong pricing environment,” said Joc O’Rourke, President and CEO. “Underlying agricultural markets remain constructive, and this is driving demand for fertilizer. The second half of 2021 is expected to be one of our strongest periods in more than a decade.”
  • Shares +0.8%.
