NXP Semiconductors reports strong earnings amid 'robust demand'
Aug. 02, 2021 4:28 PM ETNXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)NXPIBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) stock gains 1% after hours following second-quarter results that topped estimates and an upside sales forecast despite the ongoing global semiconductor shortage.
- Second quarter sales were up 42% year-over-year to $2.59B, $10M ahead of consensus estimates. Earnings per share was $1.42, coming in $0.14 above consensus.
- Automotive sales were up 87% on the year and 3% on the first quarter to $1.3B. Industrial and IoT increased 31% year-over-year to $571M and Mobile rose 36% to $347M. Communications Infrastructure and other was down 8% on the year and 1% on the quarter to $416M.
- Adjusted gross margin was 56.1%, up from 49.1% in last year's quarter. Operating margin was 32% versus 20.7%.
- Cash flow from operations totaled $636M with free cash flow of $486M.
- "We continue to be very positive about the long-term demand trends across all our end markets, and while the supply environment will remain challenging in the near term we have taken actions to increase supply which underpin our confidence to drive very robust growth for the remainder of 2021, as well as into 2022," says NXP president and CEO Kurt Sievers.
- For the third quarter, NXP guides for revenue of $2.775 billion to $2.925 billion, above the $2.7 billion consensus and up 7 to 13% sequentially and 22 to 29% on the year. Adjusted gross margin is forecast between 56 and 56.6% and operating margin between 32.4 and 33.6%.
- Earlier today, NXP's auto chip peer ON Semiconductor reported strong earnings and guidance, driving a semiconductor rally.