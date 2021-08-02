Corvus Pharmaceuticals EPS in-line
Aug. 02, 2021 4:40 PM ETCorvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRVS)CRVSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.28 in-line.
- Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $66.46M.
- “We continue to advance mupadolimab, our anti-CD73 antibody, with a focus on HPV positive (human papilloma virus) head and neck cancer and other viral associated cancers,” said Richard A. Miller, M.D., co-founder, president and chief executive officer of Corvus. "We also continue to advance our other oncology programs, including with our Chinese partner, Angel Pharmaceuticals, who recently filed an IND in China to initiate Phase 1/2 clinical development of CPI-818 for the treatment of T cell lymphomas.”
