RELX's subsidiary XpertHR acquires Gapsquare for advanced pay equity solutions
Aug. 02, 2021 4:43 PM ETRELX PLC (RELX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- XpertHR, part of RELX (NYSE:RELX), acquired Gapsquare, the provider of advanced people analytics software which analyses and tracks pay disparity, pay equality and pay gap data.
- Gapsquare's solutions and deep expertise will strengthen XpertHR's compliance, best practice and reward offerings in the U.K. and U.S.
- XpertHR will retain the trusted Gapsquare brand, and co-founders Dr. Zara Nanu and Ion Suruceanu will continue to lead the business with the support of the XpertHR leadership team.
- Gartner research indicates that over 80% businesses globally are driven to take action around pay equity and pay gaps as the workforce is changing and younger generations entering the workforce are increasingly interested in transparency, sustainability and equality.