Diamondback posts Q2 beat; hikes production guidance while cutting capex
Aug. 02, 2021 4:32 PM ETDiamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)FANGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) +0.4% post-market after reporting better than forecast Q2 earnings and revenues, and raising its annual dividend by 12.5% to $1.80/share.
- Q2 adjusted EPS came in at $2.40 vs. $0.15 in the year-ago quarter, adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to $971M from $414M a year earlier, and free cash flow totaled $578M.
- Q2 total average production volumes rose 36% Y/Y to 401.5K boe/day; combined prices tripled to $45.63/boe from $15.39/boe a year ago.
- Q2 cash operating costs climbed to $9.33/boe from $2.02/boe in the prior-year period, citing the integration of QEP's Williston Basin assets which carry a higher expense structure than Diamondback's Permian Basin assets.
- Diamondback raises its FY 2021 oil production guidance to 363K-370K boe/day from 350K-360K boe/day previously, while lowering full-year capex guidance to $1.525M-$1.625M, 6% less than the midpoint of its prior outlook of $1.6B-$1.75B.
- The company also initiates Q3 production guidance of 388K-398K boe/day, including 363K-370K boe/day in the Permian Basin.
- "We are doing more with less: producing more barrels with less capital, fewer completed wells and fewer drilling rigs," CEO Travis Stice says, as the company cuts its 2021 capital budget by $100M "due to cost control and volume outperformance."