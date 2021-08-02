Realty Income raises 2021 guidance after Q2 earnings rise, pipeline delivers

Aug. 02, 2021

  • Realty Income (NYSE:O) boosts its 2021 investment guidance to $4.5B from $3.25B and increases its FFO per share guidance for the year as its international pipeline exceeds expectations.
  • Sees 2021 adjusted FFO per share of $3.53-3.59 vs. prior range of $3.44-3.49; consensus estimate of $3.39.
  • The U.K. accounted for over 50% of the company's total $1.1B of Q2 acquisitions, said President and CEO Sumit Roy.
  • Realty Income stock rises 0.6% in after-hours trading.
  • The company also expects occupancy exceeding 98% by the end of the year vs. its prior guidance of ~98%.
  • Q2 adjusted FFO per share of $0.88, exceeding the average analyst estimate of $0.87 rises from $0.86 in Q1 and $0. in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q2 revenue of $464.3M vs. $430.9M consensus; vs. $442.8M in Q1 and $414.6M in Q2 2020.
  • Invested $1.13B in156 properties and properties under development, including $591.8M in properties in the U.K.; compares with Q1 investment of $1.03B in properties and properties under development, including $403.0M in properties in the U.K.
  • Collects 99.4% of contractual rent in Q2, including 98.9% from its theater clients, vs. 94.1% in Q1 (as of May 3).
  • Portfolio occupancy was % at June 30, 2021 vs. 98.0% at March 31, 2021.
  • Conference call on Aug. 3 at 2:30 PM ET.
