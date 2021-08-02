Weis Markets reports Q2 results
Aug. 02, 2021
- Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK): Q2 GAAP EPS of $1.24.
- Revenue of $1.05B (-4.5% Y/Y).
- "Today, we remain extremely proud of our associates who continue to serve our customers and effectively operate in an unprecedented business environment. Our 2021 second quarter results in absolute terms of sales volume and operating income were the second highest in our company's history, exceeded only by our 2020 second quarter results," said Mr. Weis. "This positive momentum enables us to make prudent reinvestments for long term profitable growth which benefits our associates, customers, communities and shareholders."
