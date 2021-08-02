Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF sees more than double its average trade volume

  • The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) witnessed more than double the amount of daily trade volume than it usually does on a given day.
  • On the first trading day of of the month the ETF recorded 2.68M shares exchange hands, whereas its average volume traded on a given day is 1.26M.
  • Monday's peak in trade volume is the ETF's seventh-highest volume traded day of the year as well.
  • VIG is an exchange traded fund that aims to invest in dividend-paying, growth and value stocks of companies across a diversified market capitalization. It aims to track the performance of the Nasdaq U.S. Dividend Achievers Select Index.
  • VIG has provided investors with a +13.14% YTD return. The ETF is also s +29.38% over one year and +87.57% over five years. The fund provides a 1.52% dividend yield quarterly and has an expense ratio of 0.06%.
