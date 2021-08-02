AutoWeb rallies on acquiring CarZeus assets for expanding offering beyond current market
Aug. 02, 2021 4:52 PM ETAutoWeb, Inc. (AUTO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) rallied 15.4% higher after hours on acquiring the assets of San Antonio, Texas-based, CarZeus for expanding its used vehicle acquisition offering beyond CarZeus' current San Antonio market for leveraging the former's significant traffic acquisition capability and the management team’s depth of relevant experience.
- The acquisition closed on July 31 for an all cash price of $400K for the assets owned by San Antonio's McCombs Family Partners and CarZeus founder Phil Kandera.
- CarZeus is a used vehicle acquisition platform that purchases vehicles directly from consumers and resells them through wholesale channels.
- The acquisition supports AutoWeb's ongoing product investment strategy for providing increasingly useful consumer experiences through its portfolio of automotive brands, including Car.com and UsedCars.com.
- CarZeus founder Kandera was granted options to acquire 50K shares at an exercise price of $3.12/share; options have 7-years term and 1/3rd of the options will vest on the first anniversary of the grant date and 1/36th of the options shall vest on each successive monthly anniversary of the grant date for two years.
- Industry estimates size that consumer used vehicle disposal market will include ~25M vehicles annually with a total estimated value of ~$230B.