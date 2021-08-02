ZoomInfo jumps 7% in beat-and-raise second quarter
Aug. 02, 2021 4:56 PM ETZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)ZIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) has jumped 6.6% postmarket after posting second-quarter earnings where it cleared expectations on top and bottom lines, and boosted its full-year revenue guidance.
- Revenues jumped 57% to $174M, and the company swung to an operating gain (non-GAAP operating income rose 38% to $75.8M). Operating margin was 43% as adjusted.
- It's "another record quarter, including the highest levels ever for both retention activity and customer engagement, and accelerating revenue growth, as customers in all industries continue to choose ZoomInfo to transform their go-to-market motion,” says founder and CEO Henry Schuck.
- Cash flow from operations jumped 250% to $88.6M; unlevered free cash flow rose 76%, to $91.8M.
- The company closed the quarter with more than 1,100 customers with $100,000 or more in annual contract value.
- Liquidity was $332.9M, up from $269.8M as of Dec. 31.