Brixmor Q2 earnings reflects higher occupancy; boosts 2021 guidance
Aug. 02, 2021 5:30 PM ETBrixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) raises full-year 2021 FFO guidance to $1.70-1.76 per share from $1.60-1.70 in the prior guidance.
- Compares with average analyst estimate of $1.69.
- Anticipates full-year same property net operating income growth of 4.5-6.0% from the prior range of 1.0-3.0%.
- Q2 FFO per share of $0.46 exceeds the average consensus of $0.42, up from $0.44 in Q1.
- Q2 total revenue of $287.02M beats the analyst estimate of $274.2M, up from $247.62M in Q2 2020.
- Q2 total leased occupancy of 91.1% vs. 90.8% in Q1.
- Q2 same-property net operating income increases 13.9% Y/Y, compared with a decline of 1.5% Y/Y in Q1 a year ago.
- 96.5% of billed based rent for Q2 was collected, and including rent deferral and abatement agreements, total addressed billed base rent was 97.5%.
- Total billed based rent collected for Q1 is 95.1%, with total addressed billed base rent of 97.3%.
