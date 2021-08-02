Brixmor Q2 earnings reflects higher occupancy; boosts 2021 guidance

Aug. 02, 2021 5:30 PM ETBrixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Shopping Mall Entrance with People Walking
IGphotography/E+ via Getty Images

  • Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) raises full-year 2021 FFO guidance to $1.70-1.76 per share from $1.60-1.70 in the prior guidance.
  • Compares with average analyst estimate of $1.69.
  • Anticipates full-year same property net operating income growth of 4.5-6.0% from the prior range of 1.0-3.0%.
  • Q2 FFO per share of $0.46 exceeds the average consensus of $0.42, up from $0.44 in Q1.
  • Q2 total revenue of $287.02M beats the analyst estimate of $274.2M, up from $247.62M in Q2 2020.
  • Q2 total leased occupancy of 91.1% vs. 90.8% in Q1.
  • Q2 same-property net operating income increases 13.9% Y/Y, compared with a decline of 1.5% Y/Y in Q1 a year ago.
  • 96.5% of billed based rent for Q2 was collected, and including rent deferral and abatement agreements, total addressed billed base rent was 97.5%.
  • Total billed based rent collected for Q1 is 95.1%, with total addressed billed base rent of 97.3%.
